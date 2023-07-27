A Millville man who died in a wooded area of Louisiana while geocaching is not believed to be a victim of foul play, a spokesperson for the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Robert D. Owens Jr.'s body was found decomposing along the Azalea Trail last week. Owens' remains were identified through a matching description of his clothes.

He was reported missing earlier this month, and his death is "unfortunate" because he was in the South enjoying a cherished hobby, said Tommy Carnline, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office.

Owens, 58, was in Louisiana geocaching, a recreational outdoor activity in which participants use GPS tools to hide and seek containers called "geocaches," or "caches," at specific sites marked by coordinates. A mobile app for the activity was developed by Groundspeak Inc.

The company did not immediately return a request for comment.

Owens was born in Cape May Court House, according to his obituary. He was a recent retiree from the Cumberland County school system, which couldn't immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

His daughter, Abigail Owens, pleaded for help finding her father by posting to Facebook on July 18 that he was preparing to attend Cachefest, an event dedicated to geocaching, in Tennessee. He missed the event, raising concerns about his whereabouts.

Abigail Owens said her father was planning to go geocaching before the event, flying from Philadelphia to Louisiana. He was last heard from July 8, she said.

After authorities found his remains, she confirmed his death on TikTok. She remembered Robert Owens as a dedicated father keen on his hobby.

"His life was just starting," Abigail Owens said. "Geocaching is his favorite thing ever. He was doing all this fun stuff on his bucket list and everything, and he's not going to be able to do any of that now."

After his geocaching endeavor, Robert Owens was planning to visit Las Vegas with his son, Abigail Owens said.

A celebration of Owens' life is set for Saturday at Union Lake in Millville.