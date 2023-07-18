BRIDGETON — A man wanted in a 16-year-old's murder late last month was arrested Monday, police said.
Nashaloni Harris, 21, was arrested at 7:30 a.m. by local detectives, police said Tuesday in a news release. He was sent to the Cumberland County jail.
Police did not say where Harris was captured.
Harris is charged with tampering with evidence, hindering and obstruction in the murder of the Millville boy June 25. Police found the teenager dead from a gunshot wound on Mount Vernon Street.
Since the boy's death, two 16-year-olds have been charged in the murder. Alavion Harris, a 20-year-old city resident, was arrested in Jefferson City, Missouri, for alleged ties to the case.
People are also reading…
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information can call Bridgeton police at 856-392-9031 or the Prosecutor’s Office at 856-579-1431, or share tips at ccpo.tips.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.