Two men convicted in the 2019 murder of a Millville resident will spend decades in prison, a Cumberland County judge ruled Monday.

Judge Cristen P. D'Arrigo sentenced Gregrey A. Coombs and Cleve Lewis in the shooting death of 31-year-old Derrick Harris, who was found shot to death in an apartment.

Both Coombs and Lewis, residents of Seabrook in Upper Deerfield Township, were convicted earlier this year.

Lewis, 35, who was found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, burglary, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain person not to possess a firearm, was sentenced to 48 years in prison. He must serve 40 years and nine months of his term before he can request parole, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Coombs, 44, who was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, was sentenced to 36 years in prison. He must serve 30 years and seven months before he will be eligible for parole, the Prosecutor's Office said.

A jury acquitted Coombs of murder and burglary during the trial.

2 guilty in Millville man's murder Two Bridgeton men have been convicted in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Millville man i…

Prosecutors say Lewis, Coombs and Deontray Gross conspired to kill Harris at his apartment in the Delsea Gardens complex on Nov. 6, 2019. Police were called there at 11:27 p.m., arriving to find Harris unresponsive on his apartment floor, having been shot several times.

The shooting was captured on camera, showing two people approaching Harris' apartment door, prosecutors said. Both suspects came to the apartment earlier in the night in what prosecutors said was a first attempt at the killing.

Gross and Coombs were, a day later, found inside a car associated with the crime. They were both charged with Harris' murder after being pulled over.

Gross pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and will be sentenced Sept. 22, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Lewis was later tied to the crime after his blood was found on a latex glove in Gross and Coombs' vehicle. He was charged Dec. 17, 2019.

The three men have been held in the Cumberland County jail since the murder, according to inmate records.