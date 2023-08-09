ATLANTIC CITY — A mental health crisis led to an apartment building being evacuated and a nearly four-hour standoff with police Tuesday morning.
A man in distress at the Metropolitan Plaza apartments was being served with a commitment order by an AtlantiCare mental health screener, police said Wednesday in a news release. Police were called to the building at 10:42 a.m. after the man reportedly became aggressive.
Police and crisis negotiators arrived and engaged with the man, who barricaded himself inside an apartment, the department said in a news release.
While speaking to police from behind the apartment's door, the man threatened to assault officers on scene and light them on fire, leading to a response from city firefighters, police said.
SWAT officers later entered the apartment and detained the man. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for an evaluation, police said.
Several tenants were removed from their apartments during the standoff. No injuries were reported, police said.
