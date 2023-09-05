ATLANTIC CITY — Two Philadelphia men were hospitalized late Monday night after being shot on South Florida Avenue, police said.
The men, 32 and 35, were shot at 10:51 p.m., police said Tuesday in a news release. They were brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said their injuries were not life threatening.
Police did not say whether they have identified a suspect.
Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text 847411, beginning messages with "ACPD."
