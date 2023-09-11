A meeting on the dating app Grindr led to a robbery in which a Mays Landing man held his victim at gunpoint in a car while demanding money, court records show.

Police and Atlantic City SWAT officers arrested Jaiden Figueroa last week at a home in the 4900 block of Cardiff Court. The 19-year-old was charged with robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal restraint, aggravated assault, theft and certain persons not to have weapons. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Figueroa met another man, identified Tuesday as a 39-year-old from Richmond, Virginia, on the LGBTQ mobile dating app and arranged a meeting Sept. 3, court documents show.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Figueroa took the 39-year-old down a dirt road off Cologne Avenue, where he demanded money through a Venmo transaction.

After the transaction failed, Figueroa, still armed, ordered the man to drive to a nearby PNC Bank, where he withdrew $800, the affidavit states.

After acquiring the money, Figueroa demanded the man return to the dirt road, after which he ran from the car, the affidavit states.

Police identified Figueroa through Venmo account information provided by the Virginia man, the affidavit states.

During a search Sept. 4 of Figueroa's home, authorities seized a loaded .40 caliber handgun, large amounts of heroin and the stolen money.

Figueroa was expected to appear before Judge Patrica Wild on Friday for a detention hearing, according to state court officials.