MAYS LANDING — A motorcyclist driving with a suspended license at the time he caused a crash that killed his passenger will spend four years in prison, a judge ruled Friday.
Matthew Gittens, 38, was riding his bike with Yvonne Adams, 27, when the vehicle crashed near the Atlantic City Expressway's Exit 12 on-ramp near the Hamilton Mall on May 18, 2019.
Gittens was charged with causing death while driving with a suspended license.
He must serve two years before being eligible for parole, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Monday in a news release.
Both Gittens and Adams were ejected from their Yamaha motorcycle and thrown about 40 feet after hitting a guardrail on the on-ramp's left side, closing a portion of the road for about three hours.
Adams was pronounced dead at the scene. Gittens sustained moderate injuries, according to past reports.
Crash investigators said Gittens was driving at high speeds when he lost control of the motorcycle.
The crash was investigated by the Prosecutor's Office and State Police.
