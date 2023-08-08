A Mays Landing man is accused by federal agents of keeping explosive devices in his home.

Robert J. Moser, 31, is charged with possessing destructive devices after police found a pair of explosives while responding to an overdose at his home, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Moser was set to appear in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Skahill on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Police found two explosive devices resting on Moser's bedroom dresser when they responded to a call about him overdosing March 17, according to a criminal complaint written by Shoshannah Heskeyahu, a special agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Moser faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Hamilton Township police responded to the home about 9:30 p.m. after Moser's mother called 911, reporting her son was unconscious from a possible drug overdose, the criminal complaint states. Moser was found in an upstairs bedroom on the floor beside his bed, the document states.

While administering the overdose reversal drug naloxone, an officer saw the explosive devices on the dresser. One was described in the criminal complaint as having an over 6-inch cardboard tube and containing a quantity of potassium perchlorate and nitrate, as well as metal pieces, with a fuse attached. Another was said to have a 12-inch mortar tube, a plastic cup containing five metal dart tips, a lighter, layered tape and the same explosive combination.

Other associated objects, such as wires, fireworks, battery-powered items, screws, bolts, unidentified liquids, an aerosol can and duct tape, were found inside a bedroom closet, the complaint states.

Following the discovery, the bedroom was sealed off before the Atlantic City Police Department's Bomb Squad responded to secure the items, the complaint states.

Federal prosecutors did not say whether Moser had a motive for having the devices.