HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Mays Landing woman died at a hospital after she was hit by a car early Tuesday morning, police said.
Police responding to a call of a pedestrian crash at 1:18 a.m. learned Michael Jackson, 65, of Egg Harbor Township, was driving a 2013 Honda Pilot on Route 50 near Spruce Street at the time Jessica Lavin, 32, entered the road.
Lavin was declared dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, after the crash, police said in a news release.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
Galloway Township Emergency Medical Services and AtlantiCare paramedics assisted in the response.
Witnesses with additional information can call police at 609-625-2700.
