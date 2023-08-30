A grand jury has indicted 36 people from New Jersey and other states in what prosecutors say was a large-scale money laundering operation involving stolen checks, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Indictments were handed down Tuesday against Isaiah Edwards-Stewart, 31, of Mays Landing, and the others charged in the scheme, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. Edwards-Stewart faces a 120-count indictment charging him with money laundering, theft, forgery, computer crimes, identity theft and tracking of personal identifying information.

Other conspirators were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and theft.

Those also charged in the scheme include defendants from Pennsylvania, Alabama, Texas and Georgia.

The conspirators allegedly deposited stolen checks into multiple bank accounts that would then be transferred to accounts belonging to Edwards-Stewart, the Prosecutor's Office said. He was found to be in possession of nearly 2,000 stolen checks worth about $9.8 million.

Edwards-Stewart was also found to be in possession of more than 1,000 items of personal identifying information, government-issued documents, and software and templates used to create fraudulent checks.

State Police, the Prosecutor’s Office and the FBI began investigating the case last year.

Defendants Indicted Aug. 29, 2023 New Jersey Isaiah Edwards-Stewart, 31, of Mays Landing

Khadijah Buckley, 27, of Collingswood

Lakeasha Smith, 27, of Egg Harbor City

Misty Jennings, 25, of Pleasantville

Jamaris Carter-Morgan, 28, of Pleasantville

Dennis Page II, 31, of Egg Harbor Township

Maisha Winston, 24, of Atlantic City

Marliary Santiago, 29, of Mays Landing

Reginald Butcher, 33, of Atlantic City

Christine Green, 29, of Atlantic City

Alize Colon, 23, of Budd Lake

Lageiah Mangrum, 21, of Atlantic City

Venessa Parker, 57, of Atlantic City

Cristy Johnson, 28, of Egg Harbor Township

Tyisha Lassiter, 31, of Mays Landing

Cartayah Smith, 34, of Mays Landing

Evelyn Drinkard, 23, of Pleasantville

Andrea Harvey, 30, of Galloway Township

Deshante Legette, 27, of Mays Landing

Mariber Cedero, 56, of Somers Point

Tyrone Hilley, 31, of Clementon

Tyree King, 41, of Atlantic City

Aaliyah Reynolds, 28, of Egg Harbor Township

Micah Wallace, 23, of Hammonton Pennsylvania Jaleel Graham, 29, of Philadelphia

Ileah Smith-Rodgers, 25, of Philadelphia

Nyeema Bivings, 31, of Philadelphia Alabama Akalli Carter, 30, of Tony

Peniah Forbes, 26, of Madison

Karl Beckwith Jr., 27, of Huntsville

Bianca Barnwell, 36, of Bethlehem

Ray Rice, 31, of Huntsville

Deaisha Farrior, 22, of Huntsville Georgia Valencia Miller, 31, of Mableton Texas Kyron Horton, 32, of Garland

Jaykecia Davis, 22, of Dallas