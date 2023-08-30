A grand jury has indicted 36 people from New Jersey and other states in what prosecutors say was a large-scale money laundering operation involving stolen checks, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.
Indictments were handed down Tuesday against Isaiah Edwards-Stewart, 31, of Mays Landing, and the others charged in the scheme, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. Edwards-Stewart faces a 120-count indictment charging him with money laundering, theft, forgery, computer crimes, identity theft and tracking of personal identifying information.
Other conspirators were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and theft.
Those also charged in the scheme include defendants from Pennsylvania, Alabama, Texas and Georgia.
The conspirators allegedly deposited stolen checks into multiple bank accounts that would then be transferred to accounts belonging to Edwards-Stewart, the Prosecutor's Office said. He was found to be in possession of nearly 2,000 stolen checks worth about $9.8 million.
Edwards-Stewart was also found to be in possession of more than 1,000 items of personal identifying information, government-issued documents, and software and templates used to create fraudulent checks.
State Police, the Prosecutor’s Office and the FBI began investigating the case last year.
