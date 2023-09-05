HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A township man was arrested Monday in the armed robbery of a Virginia man, police said.
The victim of the robbery, a 39-year-old from Richmond, was uninjured, police said Tuesday in a news release.
Police and members of the Atlantic County SWAT team searched a home in the 4900 block of Cardiff Court as part of the investigation. There they found a loaded .40 caliber handgun, a large quantity of heroin and proceeds from the robbery.
As a result of the investigation, police charged Jaiden Figueroa, 19, of Mays Landing, with robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal restraint, aggravated assault, theft and certain persons not to have weapons. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Additional charges are pending further investigation, police said.
