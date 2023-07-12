A former Margate firefighter who unsuccessfully fought charges of participating in a South Jersey health care fraud scheme will spend eight years in prison, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, took charges of health care fraud and conspiracy to commit health care fraud to court last August, spending about two weeks in a trial in Camden federal court. He was convicted of the offenses in the multimillion-dollar scheme in September.

While he was found guilty on health care fraud charges, he was acquitted of wire fraud charges.

Sher was one of three brothers charged in the case. He was represented by attorney Joseph Grimes, who did not return a request for comment Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors illustrated for the jury how the former firefighter joined the conspiracy and was given payments for prescription compound medications unnecessarily prescribed to holders of state health care plans.

Those plans, in turn, would provide hefty reimbursements to conspiracy leader William Hickman, who would then hand down a slice of that money to his recruiters and sub-recruiters.

Hickman is scheduled for sentencing in October.

Sher was on trial for having been a “sub-recruiter” in the scheme, which cost taxpayer-funded health insurance plans about $50 million. Prosecutors say the ring collected the reimbursements, using some of the profit to pay kickbacks to doctors and employees who’d submitted the prescriptions, according to court documents.

Sher directly received about $115,000 from the scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The scheme took place from July 2014 to April 2016.

During the trial, several scheme participants testified on behalf of the government. People Sher solicited for prescriptions also testified, recounting how he approached them, promising a product beneficial for their health.

Also on Wednesday, Christopher Broccoli, 51, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, was sentenced to two years in prison in the scheme. Broccoli pleaded guilty July 28, 2022, to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

To date, 50 people have been charged in the overarching conspiracy, and 46 defendants have pleaded guilty or been convicted at trial, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.