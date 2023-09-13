MARGATE — Police are looking for information after a vehicle was stolen from a home early Saturday morning.
Home security footage recorded about 3:40 a.m. showed two people within the covered driveway attempting to get into the vehicle.
One of the people was shown to be in possession of what appeared to be a handgun in the front pocket of their hooded sweatshirt, police said. Eventually the two were able to steal the vehicle.
Police are reminding residents to safeguard their vehicles and homes. If you happen to encounter someone on your property in person or on video, do not confront them and instead call 911, police said.
