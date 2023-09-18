STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Friday evening after his bike ran into an SUV merging onto Route 9, police said.
Matthew Tancredi, 23, of Manahawkin, was riding his bike south on Route 9 near Polly Pod Road at 6:32 p.m. A 2014 Ford Explorer was turning onto Route 9 from Polly Pod when Trancredi's 2000 Harley-Davidson struck the vehicle, police said Saturday in a news release.
Trancredi was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police did not say how severe his injuries were.
The Explorer's driver, Edward Lally, 74, of the township's Mayetta section, was uninjured.
Traffic was diverted from the crash site for about two hours, police said.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Witnesses with additional information can call police at 609-597-1189, ext. 8436.
