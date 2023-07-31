A Stafford Township man who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the attack Monday.

Under his plea agreement heard before U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols, Larry Fife Giberson, 22, would serve either eight to 14 months or zero to six months in prison, depending on sentencing guidelines considered by the court, according to a court filing Monday. He faces a maximum of five years.

He also would be responsible for $2,000 in restitution, the document states.

Giberson is represented by attorney Charles Burnham, who couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

According to a previous court filing, prosecutors and Giberson's legal team agreed to present a plea deal to the courts during Monday's hearing. Giberson originally pleaded not guilty to felony civil disorder and related misdemeanor offenses, charges on which he was indicted earlier this year, according to a court filing from April 5.

Giberson is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 1 before Nichols, court records show. He continues to be out of custody on personal recognizance.

Federal investigators found Giberson in online images showing him at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, joining a crowd of loyalists to former U.S. President Donald Trump as they stormed the building during certification of President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election.

Nearly 1,000 people from roughly every state have been arrested for allegedly participating in the insurrection, the U.S. Attorney's Office has said.

Hints of a plea agreement appeared last month when the defense asked the courts to delay proceedings, asking for more time regarding evidence.

Prosecutors say images of Giberson in the Trump-backed crowd show him joining other rioters in a fight with police in a tunnel at the building's Lower West Terrace.

Dressed in a “Make America Great Again” hat and a Trump flag around his neck, Giberson encouraged other rioters to join in the fight against officers, unsuccessfully trying to provoke a "drag them out" chant before the crowd used pepper spray against police. He then ushered rioters into the tunnel for several seconds, returning inside to join in a coordinated push against the police line.

Using the photos, the FBI identified Giberson through his profile at Southern Regional High School, according to his criminal complaint, learning he was a student there until 2019. His identification was later confirmed through New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission records.

Giberson later confirmed himself as being the person depicted in the FBI’s photo collection, the complaint states.

Giberson was enrolled at Princeton University as an undergraduate when he was arrested in March. On Monday, a university spokesperson declined to answer questions about Giberson’s enrollment status.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.