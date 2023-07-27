An Atlantic City man on trial for fatally shooting a 10-year-old boy at a high school football game in 2019 was convicted Thursday.

Alvin Wyatt was on trial for murder and other related charges, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. An official news release was forthcoming, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Wyatt insisted he was acting in self-defense when he shot Micah “Dew” Tennant in the game’s third quarter at Pleasantville High School on Nov. 15, 2019. Tennant died from his injuries five days later.

Wyatt faces life in prison.

Spectators were enjoying a game between Pleasantville and Camden when gunshots erupted from the home bleachers, sending the crowd running for cover and fatally shooting Tennant while injuring both an unnamed 15-year-old and 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah.

The game was evacuated, though it was later finished at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Authorities said previously Abdullah was the shooting’s intended target.

Following the shooting, Shaheed Dixon, 27, of Atlantic City; Michael Mack, 27, of Atlantic City; Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville; and Tyrell Dorn, 28, of Atlantic City, fled the scene in a car, driving toward Atlantic City while being chased by Absecon police, who saw one of the passengers throw a gun out of the car. The group was arrested after the car halted at Ohio and Gramercy avenues in Atlantic City.

Dorn became the first defendant to be sentenced in the case Aug. 20, 2020, receiving seven years in prison with five years of parole ineligibility after pleading guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted individual. He’s currently at South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton, where he will be eligible for parole in December 2024, Department of Corrections records show.

Dixon was sentenced in 2020 for eluding in the case. Mack and Golden both had charges against them dropped.

Dixon was released from prison in 2022, according to Department of Corrections records.

Tennant has been honored by Atlantic City since his death.

The Duane E. Harris Memorial Field in the city was renamed in his honor. In 2022, the park’s basketball courts were planned to be resurfaced and painted with celebratory murals.

The boy’s mother, Angela Tennant, could not immediately be reached for comment following the verdict.

His family has taken legal action against the Pleasantville school district.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Monica Tennant contends officials, given 835 documented police calls to the high school since 2017, should have better screened game attendees, anticipating potential violence. A status hearing in that case is scheduled for Wednesday, state court logs show.

In January 2022, a state appellate court ruled that an emotional-distress claim against the Pleasantville school board by Micah Tennant’s mother, Angela Tennant, was filed before a state deadline. The case was argued in November 2021, and it has since been closed, records show.