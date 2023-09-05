BRIDGETON — Police are working to identify a man found dead at the Salvation Army late Monday.
The man was found at the Salvation Army's Commerce Street property, police said Tuesday in a news release.
Police and emergency medical services responded to the property at 11:08 p.m. Monday, police said. The man appeared deceased when first responders arrived.
The man was described as Hispanic and between 40 and 45 with a goatee. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots and a brown jacket.
Anyone who can identify the man or has additional information can call police at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared at bpdops.com/tip/new.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
