HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A suspect was apprehended Tuesday afternoon after police say he fled from state troopers.
A response to find the man elicited a heavy police presence in the township's Laureldale section Tuesday morning, police said in a news release.
State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Police were searching the area near Holly and Laurel streets for a Black man wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He ran from state troopers on the Atlantic City Expressway Tuesday morning, police said.
Nearby residents were urged to remain inside and contact police if the suspect was seen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
