ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a murder that took place early Saturday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
About 5 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Pacific Avenue for a physical altercation. When they arrived, they found Jewel Lonon suffering from stab wounds. Lonon died from his injuries, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Investigators identified as a suspect 37-year-old Julio Felix Vazquez-Dones. Vazquez-Dones was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is being held in jail pending court.
Police and the Prosecutor's Office are still investigating.
