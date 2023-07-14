A New York man was arrested Thursday after police found he'd left two animals in a car with the windows up for an extended period in an Atlantic City parking garage, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Thomas Cabot, 53, of Brooklyn, was charged with cruelty to animals.
About 6 p.m., a bystander called 911 to report seeing a dog and a cat inside a car with the windows up. Police determined Thomas had left the animals inside the car without adequate water, ventilation or cooling since early that morning, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.
Both animals survived and were seized pending the outcome of the criminal charges, the Prosecutor's Office said.
