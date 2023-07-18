LOWER TOWNSHIP — A North Cape May man was arrested Tuesday after authorities searched his home and found evidence of child pornography, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.
Joe M. Musgrove, 44, of Town Bank Road, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child (possession of child pornography).
The investigation stemmed from a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that revealed Musgrove possessed various images of child sexual abuse material and uploaded them to his personal Dropbox account, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Armed with a court-authorized search warrant, the Cape May County Regional SWAT team, the prosecutor’s High-Tech Crimes Unit & Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and township police seized items from Musgrove's home that were found to contain suspected child sexual abuse materials, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Musgrove was taken to the Cape May County jail. He faces three to five years in prison if convicted on his current charge, the Prosecutor's Office said.
