LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Villas man has been charged with possession of child pornography, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and police Chief Kevin Lewis said Friday.
An investigation stemming from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip revealed that Jose Arturo Cardenas-Eusebio was in possession of videos depicting child sexual abuse.
On Thursday, a court-authorized search warrant was executed by the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team, the prosecutor's High-Tech Crimes Unit & Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Atlantic City, State Police and Lower police. The search, along with interviews, showed Cardenas-Eusebio was using a cellphone to upload material depicting sexual abuse of children.
Cardena-Eusebio is being held in the Cape May County jail. If convicted, he could face three to five years in prison.
