LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are asking for help locating a man wanted in the deaths of two dogs.
Jarriel S. Walton Sr., 29, was alleged to be involved in cruel and inhumane abuse of two dogs that were in his care, police said Thursday. The abuse resulted in the deaths of both dogs.
Walton is 6-foot-3, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen July 2, police said.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-296-3666.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
