LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two men, including one from the township, were charged in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and police Chief James Hawkins said.

Christopher Miller, 36, of Paterson, was charged with attempted murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. Marc Manfredonia, 32, of Little Egg Harbor, was charged with attempted murder and robbery.

About 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a residence on East Hudson Drive for a report of gunshots. Officers discovered a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, and was listed in stable condition.

An investigation by the county Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit, township police's Detective Bureau and the county Sheriff's Office's Crime Scene Investigation Unit revealed the victim had visited Miller and Manfredonia, both of whom he knew, at the East Hudson Drive residence where they were staying in the early-morning hours Saturday, police said.

A short time later, Miller and Manfredonia physically forced the victim out of the residence and demanded money from hm, police said. Miller brandished a gun and told the victim he would shoot him if he didn't transfer money through a mobile cash app. The victim sent two transactions to Miller and Manfredonia through the app, but the pair demanded more money. The victim refused, and a fight ensued.

During the fight, Miller fired four gunshots, striking the victim in the leg, groin and ear, police said. Manfredonia and Miller continued to assault the victim before going back inside the residence. The victim ran to a nearby home and called police.