LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police have arrested one township resident and are seeking another after they discovered two dead dogs in a shed Saturday.
At 7:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Tavistock Drive residence regarding citizen complaints of a foul odor emanating from a shed in the rear of one of the units. The officers found two dead dogs, each about a year old, in a crate inside the shed under conditions that indicated cruelty or abuse to the dogs, police said Wednesday in a news release.
Following continued investigation by detectives, warrants were obtained for the arrest of Jarriel S. Walton, 29, and Justina T. Erving, 28, charging them each with two counts of cruel abuse of a living animal and one count of failure to provide proper shelter.
Erving was arrested and transported to the Ocean County jail. Walton remains at large.
Anyone with information about Walton’s whereabouts can call police at 609-296-3666.
