LINWOOD — A city woman accused of stealing money from two organizations for which she served as treasurer did so as far back as 2016, according to police records.

Laurie Montgomery, 53, is charged with two counts of theft by failing to make the required disposition of property received, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Montgomery has been commended for her community involvement and was named the city's Citizen of the Year in 2018. She faces up to 10 years in prison for allegedly stealing more than $150,000 from the Linwood Parent-Teacher Organization and Linwood Street Hockey Association.

A criminal complaint lists her lawyer as Upper Township-based John Tumelty, who did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Montgomery is scheduled to appear in Atlantic County Superior Court on Aug. 2, according to her criminal complaint.

Investigators probing Montgomery found money being misappropriated dating to 2016, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Questions about her monetary management of the Linwood PTO arose in August 2021.

Detectives found Montgomery had withdrawn money from the PTO's bank account for events unrelated to the organization. She also presented PTO board members with fraudulent banking statements, showing an account she managed had more than $20,000 when it actually held less than $2,000, the Prosecutor's Office said.

A review of bank statements from 2017 through 2021 showed Montgomery spent more than $34,000 for her own use unrelated to the PTO, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Investigators discovered Montgomery's misappropriations went beyond the PTO, finding a suspicious check made payable by her to the Linwood Street Hockey Association.

By reviewing the Street Hockey Association's banking records, investigators found Montgomery spent more than $150,000 for personal use.

Montgomery further wrote checks associated with the Street Hockey Association as payable to the PTO, her family members and used the account's debit card to withdraw cash and make personal acquisitions, records show.

Multiple witnesses were interviewed, including Montgomery, who was questioned first about the PTO account before obtaining a lawyer when she was approached about the Street Hockey Association, the affidavit states.

Victims in the case included teachers and parents who contributed to the PTO through fundraising and purchases, parents who paid a registration fee for their children to play in the local hockey league and people in the community who donated to the league to help reduce the cost of membership, the affidavit states.

When Montgomery was named Citizen of the Year in 2018, she was serving the city as parks director. At the time she was interviewed by The Current, she said she had coached softball and was Linwood Street Hockey president for eight years, a Girl Scout leader for three years and the past president of the Linwood PTO, having been a member for more than 15 years.