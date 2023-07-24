A Linwood woman faces up to 10 years in prison after she was accused of stealing more than $150,000 while acting as the treasurer of the Linwood Parent-Teacher Organization and Linwood Street Hockey Association.

Laurie Montgomery, 53, is charged with two counts of theft by failing to make the required disposition of property received, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Prosecutors say Montgomery used her role as treasurer of the organizations to misappropriate funds for her personal use.

She is no longer listed as a member of the Street Hockey Association's board, according to its website.

Suspicions about Montgomery's alleged actions emerged as early as August 2021, when authorities began investigating the PTO, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Through their probe, investigators found Montgomery had withdrawn money from the PTO's bank accounts for events unrelated to the organization. She also presented PTO board members with fraudulent banking statements, showing the account she managed had more than $20,000 when it actually held less than $2,000, the Prosecutor's Office said.

A review of bank statements from 2017 through 2021 showed Montgomery spent more than $34,000 for her own use unrelated to the PTO, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Investigators discovered Montgomery's misappropriations went beyond the PTO, finding a suspicious check made payable by her to the Street Hockey Association.

By reviewing the Street Hockey Association's banking records, investigators found Montgomery spent more than $150,000 for personal use.

Detectives found she had made checks associated with the Street Hockey Association payable to the PTO, her family members and used the account's debit card to withdraw cash and make personal purchases both in New Jersey and in other states.

According to Press archives, Montgomery was named Linwood's Citizen of the Year in 2018.