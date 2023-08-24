A former corrections officer and previous political candidate faces additional charges in a cryptocurrency scheme to lure investments from first responders.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office on Thursday said it charged John DeSalvo, 47, of Linwood, with second-degree theft by deception and fourth-degree business practices.

DeSalvo, formerly of Marmora, allegedly lured investors, most of whom included police, fire personnel, and EMTs into using “Blazar Token,” a form of cryptocurrency he marketed as a way to supplement their New Jersey pension. Using social media to solicit investments in the fraudulent token, he raised over $620,000 from more than 200 investors, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Wednesday.

“This defendant allegedly used his position as a former law enforcement officer to win the trust of investors and to victimize fellow first responders,” First Assistant Attorney General Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said in a statement Thursday. “The allegations are that he intentionally targeted people who dedicate their lives to public service and risk their lives for the public good.”

DeSalvo is represented by New Jersey federal public defender Saverio Viggiano, who declined to comment Thursday.

The FBI and state Division of Criminal Justice arrested DeSalvo Wednesday, the Attorney General’s Office said. He was scheduled to appear in Newark federal court Wednesday afternoon.

In the state’s case, DeSalvo faces between five and two years and a fine of up to $150,000 for theft by deception and a maximum of 18 months and a possible $10,000 for his deceptive business charge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged DeSalvo with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of securities fraud and two counts of money laundering Wednesday.

DeSalvo, the federal prosecutors say, was also the manager of an investment group operated through “Brokerage-1,” an online trading platform. Victims including New Jersey residents, and others lived in Nashua, New Hampshire, and Atlanta, Georgia, according to his criminal complaint by FBI Special Agent Alexandra Cullen.

DeSalvo used that money raised for personnel expenses, unauthorized cryptocurrency trading and payments made to prior investors in the manner of a Ponzi scheme, the complaint states.

DeSalvo retired from his job as a New Jersey Department of Corrections officer in 2010, according to the Attorney General’s Office. He was attacked and injured by a prisoner at Northern State Prison in Newark, according to previous reports.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also filed a civil complaint against DeSalvo on Wednesday. A federal judge issued a summons in that case Thursday, according to court records, requiring DeSalvo and his legal team to file an answer to the complaint within 21 days.

DeSalvo unsuccessful ran for township committee in Upper Township in 2015. He formed the Upper Township Republican Club, serving as president, with Tony Inserra, his running mate in that election.