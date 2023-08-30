MAYS LANDING — An inmate at the Atlantic County jail was beaten to death overnight Wednesday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Aahznier Hayes, 22, of Westampton, Burlington County, attacked Kenneth Raymond, of Ventnor, inside the jail at 12:09 a.m., the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
The prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit responded to the jail after receiving a report of the fatal beating.
The Prosecutor's Office was contacted for additional comment but not did immediately respond.
Both the jail and the Prosecutor's Office continue to investigate the attack.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.