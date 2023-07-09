EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An intoxicated driver drove into the back of a New Jersey Transit bus that was letting passengers off, causing minor injuries to several, early Sunday morning.

Kennedy Doughty was issued multiple summons, including driving while intoxicated, for his role in the crash. Additional criminal charges are pending, police said.

At around 3:42 a.m., police responded to the intersection of English Creek Avenue and the Black Horse Pike for a crash involving a sedan and a bus.

An investigation revealed that the bus, operated by Aneudy Depena, was traveling west on the Black Horse Pike when he was in the process of letting off passengers, police said. He was stopped on the shoulder of the roadway west of the English Creek intersection in front of Lowes. While the bus was on the shoulder, a 2021 Kia Seltos, operated by Doughty, was traveling west on the highway when it crossed over the fog line and struck the rear of the bus, police said.

Five of the buses 10 passengers, which included the driver, sustained minor injuries, police said. Three of those passengers were transported to Shore Medical Center for further treatment. Doughty was also transported to Shore Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.

The westbound lane of the Black Horse Pike was closed for one hour while the crash was investigated.