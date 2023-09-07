ABSECON — Holy Spirit High School is shifting to a half-day schedule for the rest of the week due to the heat.
School officials on Wednesday said the schedule change would be in place for Thursday and Friday.
Officials did not say whether extracurricular activities would be affected by the change.
Temperatures on Wednesday reached 97 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township.
Temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach the mid-90s. Temperatures on Friday are expected to reach the upper 80s.
Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township broke the daily record high temperature with 94 degrees Tuesday as a September heat wave grips the region.
