NORRISTOWN, Pa. — A hearing is scheduled for Thursday in a murder case against a Pennsylvania woman accused of driving to the Jersey Shore after killing her young son while he slept, according to a defense attorney.

Pennsylvania prosecutors say Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead, of Horsham Township, strangled her 11-year-old son, Matthew Whitehead, over not wanting the child to grow up with financial hardships.

The boy was found dead by his father, Daniel Whitehead.

Thursday's hearing for an initial appearance would likely be waived, according to DiRienzo-Whitehead's attorney, Eugene Tinari. A trial start date would likely be set, he said.

After strangling her son about 9:30 p.m. April 10, DiRienzo-Whitehead drove off in the family's 2019 Toyota Highlander to Cape May, where she ditched the vehicle in the waters at a beach, prosecutors say.

Police later arrested her outside the family's seasonal home in Wildwood Crest as neighbors watched. She was brought to the Cape May County jail, where she stayed until April 14 after appearing before Cape May County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury, and was extradited to Pennsylvania.

Following April's extradition hearing, Tinari said his client was going to undergo a psychiatric exam, intending to use those results in the case. The attorney said he believed mental health was a factor in the alleged murder.