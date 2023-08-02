CAMDEN — Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron had a good-news, bad-news kind of Wednesday, with the announcement that formerly dismissed state charges were being reinstated on the same day he found out he will not be going to federal prison on tax charges.

Byron appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Karen M. Williams in Camden federal court for sentencing on two counts of presenting false tax returns, failing to report more than $40,000 in income over the course of two years.

“May we not be judged by the worst thing we’ve done,” Williams said. “So far as I can tell, this is the worst thing you’ve done.”

She cited Byron’s clean record and his reputation, but at the same time, she sought to bring home the seriousness of the charges, to which he pleaded guilty in March.

“Nevertheless, it is pretty bad,” the judge said.

Byron could have faced six months in prison under sentencing guidelines. Williams mentioned an outpouring of support from the Wildwood community, where Byron remains the mayor, as weighing on her sentencing decision.

Williams decided against prison time, instead opting for three years’ probation and a fine. Byron failed to pay $7,014 in federal income taxes. Williams said he would need to pay that, and she imposed a $14,000 fine as well, saying she would typically double what someone sought to avoid in taxes, as a further incentive not to avoid paying.

Byron will be able to pay the $21,000 in monthly installments. At the sentencing, Tom Young, his defense attorney, indicated Byron remains in a difficult financial situation.

Williams pointed out that Byron’s house is currently listed for sale at $850,000, saying he will be able to pay.

The sentencing is the latest development in Byron’s complicated legal situation, which he has described as extremely difficult.

“My family has been through hell this past year,” Byron said earlier this year. He did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

While Byron was in federal court, the state Attorney General’s Office announced that a grand jury has again indicted Byron and two others over their alleged fraudulent participation in the State Health Benefits Program.

Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. dismissed those charges against Byron, former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. and current City Commissioner Steve Mikulski in June.

Officials with the state Attorney General’s Office said afterward that the dismissal was based on a technicality, and they would not give up on the charges.

A state grand jury in Trenton returned a 12-count indictment Monday against Byron, Troiano and Mikulski, reinstating charges of official misconduct, theft by unlawful taking, tampering with public records and falsifying or tampering with records, state Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Wednesday.

“The court stated in dismissing this indictment that the ruling was based on a technical deficiency and that the defendants’ other arguments were unconvincing,” Platkin said in a statement. “Today’s decision by the grand jury demonstrates the sufficiency of the evidence supporting these charges and the validity of this case, which we intend to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

That means Byron’s legal situation remains unresolved as a deadline looms for him to decide whether to seek reelection. He and Mikulski remain on Wildwood’s three-member governing body, and both have said this summer they have not yet decided whether to seek reelection.

Both the defense attorney and Thomas Kearney, the assistant U.S. attorney, mentioned Byron’s position as a municipal leader in federal court Wednesday, with Kearney saying before Williams handed down the sentence that it ought to serve as a deterrent for others.

Kearny also pointed out that Byron served as the city’s commissioner of revenue and finance when he failed to report income in 2017 and 2018. At that time, he sought and received a job for which he was paid $700 in 2017 and $32,725 in 2018.

The name of the company and the nature of the work were not discussed at the sentencing and were not included in court documents, only that Byron did not report the income or pay taxes on it.

Byron had told officials that he tried to juggle his finances while in a difficult situation and failed.

Still, Young told the judge, Byron has accepted full responsibility for his actions, and has acknowledged he was wrong.

“It is a serious crime. We are not suggesting that it’s not. One needs to pay their taxes,” Young said in court.

Young argued against prison time, saying the publicity of the charges and the probation would serve as plenty of deterrent.

At 68, with an otherwise clear record, there is little chance that Byron would offend again, Williams said. She also said probation should not be seen as overly lenient, stating that it would have a strong impact on Byron, who will have to check in regularly with a federal probation officer.

“Possibly for the first time in his adult life, he is going to be accountable to someone who does not love him,” Williams said.

The probation included multiple conditions, including that Byron keep up with monthly payments of his fine and restitution, that he not commit any further local, state or federal crimes, that he begin mental health counseling and inform the court of any change in address.

Before imposing her sentence, Williams spoke of multiple letters of support from Wildwood residents, describing them as coming from a broad cross-section of the community. They included nonprofit community organizations, business people, church groups, veterans organizations and Byron’s pastor. There also was a letter from the Morey’s organization.