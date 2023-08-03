ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested two city men and seized drugs and a stolen handgun Wednesday evening.

William Snowden, 37, and Darien Watson, 41, were arrested in separate incidents after police observed them distributing drugs.

At 5:06 p.m., Detectives Alberto Valles, Eric Evans and Christopher Dodson were alerted to Snowden selling drugs from a vehicle in the Renaissance Plaza parking lot in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue. They located the vehicle with Snowden and another man inside, and arrested Snowden.

Snowden was found in possession of 36 grams of cocaine, 53 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia used to distribute narcotics, police said Thursday in a news release.

Snowden was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering to distribute drugs. He was released on a summons pending court.

At 7:24 p.m., the three detectives acted on more information about Watson, who was distributing narcotics while in possession of a handgun, police said. They found Watson near Tennessee and Magellan avenues, and with the assistance of Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K-9 partner, Gee, they arrested Watson.

Watson was found in possession of a loaded handgun and 7 grams of cocaine, police said. The gun was loaded with hollow-point ammunition and had been reported stolen from South Carolina.

Watson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of hollow-point ammunition and receiving stolen property. He is being held in the Atlantic County jail.