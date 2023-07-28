Weeks after an arrest in a series of murders in Gilgo Beach, New York, Verner Dilts is hopeful the break in that case can lead detectives to the person who killed his daughter and three other women near Atlantic City almost 17 years ago.

A photo of Molly Dilts sits in her father’s Pennsylvania home, about an hour from Pittsburgh, while questions about who murdered her remain unanswered.

With Rex Heuermann’s arrest in the New York case, Verner Dilts hopes investigators are closer to charging the person responsible for his daughter’s death.

“Investigators are looking into Heuermann in connection with cases around the nation, including Atlantic City, Las Vegas and South Carolina,” the Suffolk County Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

The murders gained the attention of producers at A&E, who examined the case in a 2016 episode of “The Killing Season.” The documentary explained similarities in the Gilgo Beach and West Atlantic City cases, theorizing they could be linked to the same killer.

“I’m hoping that he left some evidence on those girls,” said Verner Dilts, 62, of Black Lick, Pennsylvania.

Molly Dilts, 20, was found behind the since-razed Golden Key Motel in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township on Nov. 20, 2006, along with the bodies of Kim Raffo, 35, Barbara Breidor, 42, and Tracy Roberts, 23. No one has been charged with the deaths, but local investigators have continued their search.

“We have no comment on the Gilgo Beach investigation and any potential connection to the 2006 Black Horse Pike homicides,” the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Monday. “Since that is still an open investigation, any comment on it could potentially compromise that investigation.”

In hearing that the Long Island architect was arrested for killing three women in New York, former Egg Harbor Township Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough returned to the chilling moment he took the phone call informing him four bodies were found in his town.

“The minute I saw the news of the Gilgo (Beach) murders, and the similarities of the way the bodies were disposed of, I immediately thought of the West Atlantic City murders,” McCullough said.

A Suffolk County police officer and his cadaver dog were in the dunes about 15 miles east of Jones Beach in December 2010, searching for 24-year-old Shannan Gilbert, a missing Jersey City prostitute, who disappeared seven months earlier after meeting a client in Oak Beach.

They stumbled upon a woman’s remains, a discovery that yielded a broader investigation. Days later, three more sets of remains were found near the first, none of which were those of the missing prostitute.

The search expanded to more than 15 miles along the highway. The FBI supplied aerial surveillance photos of the region and other technical assistance.

By April, the search recovered the remains of 10 victims. Police believe nine were linked to the sex trade. The first four found were strangled elsewhere and dumped.

Heuermann has not been implicated in the Atlantic County case, but with his arrest, McCullough hopes the murders may finally be solved.

In West Atlantic City, two women out for a walk came across a marshy ditch behind the motel and discovered Raffo’s body first. While police swarmed the area for evidence, the bodies of Dilts, Breidor and Roberts were found.

The women were all face down with their heads pointing east toward Atlantic City. Raffo was strangled, Roberts was asphyxiated, and Dilts’ and Breidor’s bodies were too decomposed to discern their cause of death.

Heuermann, 59, was arrested two weeks ago amid a renewed investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders. He is charged in the deaths of three of 11 victims in the case. He lives in Massapequa Park, a community slightly north of where the remains were found in 2010 and 2011.

McCullough never traveled down the pike to view the crime scene, but he was all too familiar with the Golden Key and its motel neighbors, which were known as breeding grounds for crime.

Egg Harbor Township paid $465,000 for the Golden Key as part of a $3 million grant from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to level the building and other motels nearby. Only overgrown grass and its paved parking lot remain.

As in the Gilgo Beach case, the four women killed in West Atlantic City were prostitutes.

“I could never understand why these women were walking,” McCullough said of the discovery. “Had they not been walking, God knows how many more bodies would have been stacked up there.”

Verner Dilts remembers his daughter as a fearless young woman venturing into unfamiliar areas without thought.

She was in the Atlantic City area for a matter of weeks before she died, leaving behind a now 18-year-old son, Jeremiah Dilts, who was an infant around the time of the killings.

“If she wanted to go, she’d hop on a bus and go,” Verner Dilts said. “I can’t say anything bad about her. She was a good kid. She also did her partying and stuff as a teenager. She did everything I did when I was younger.”

The family first learned of the deaths through a television report. Hearing that a body had a tattoo similar to Molly’s, they contacted Atlantic County authorities, leading to them confirming the tragic end to her life, Verner Dilts said.

Her toxicology tests came back negative for drugs, he said.

Not knowing how she died still haunts him.

“I wish I was a better father because a lot of times I blame myself,” Verner Dilts said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

