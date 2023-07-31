A New York architect charged with murdering sex workers and leaving their bodies near a beach is not believed to be involved with the deaths of four women found behind a motel near Atlantic City in 2006.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said Rex Heuermann, 59, who was arrested this month in the Gilgo Beach murders, is not the perpetrator in the West Atlantic City case.

“The PC (police commissioner) has indicated he does not believe the two cases are connected,” Suffolk County police said in a statement Monday.

Suffolk County police were looking for possible ties between their suspect and additional cases in Las Vegas and South Carolina.

Speculation about a possible connection started after the women’s bodies were found in New York, leading police and documentary producers to examine the murders’ similarities with the 2006 West Atlantic City slayings of four prostitutes.

Suffolk County police didn’t disclose why they believed both cases were no longer connected, directing questions to local authorities.

Neither Egg Harbor Township police nor the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office immediately responded to a request for comment Monday.

Molly Dilts, 20, Kim Raffo, 35, Barbara Breidor, 42, and Tracy Roberts, 23, were found feet apart from each other behind the Golden Key Motel in Egg Harbor Township’s West Atlantic City section on Nov. 20, 2006. No one has been charged with their murders.

Two women out for a walk discovered the crime scene behind the motel in a marshy area. The victims’ bodies were all face down with their heads pointing east toward Atlantic City. Raffo was strangled, Roberts was asphyxiated, and Dilts’ and Breidor’s bodies were too decomposed to discern their cause of death.

Heuermann’s arrest renewed interest in the West Atlantic City case.

A Suffolk County police officer and his cadaver dog were in the dunes about 15 miles east of Jones Beach in December 2010, searching for 24-year-old Shannan Gilbert, a missing Jersey City prostitute, who disappeared seven months earlier after meeting a client in Oak Beach.

They stumbled upon a woman’s remains, a discovery that yielded a broader investigation. Days later, three more sets of remains were found near the first, none of which were Gilbert.

The search expanded to more than 15 miles along the highway. The FBI supplied aerial surveillance photos of the region and other technical assistance.

By April, the search recovered the remains of 10 victims. Police believe nine were linked to the sex trade. The first four found were strangled elsewhere and dumped.