One of two Galloway Township men found to have stored drugs and guns inside a home was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison.

Ibin Ingrum, 19, pleaded guilty last month to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of a weapon. He will be eligible for parole after 3½ years, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Ingrum and co-defendant Robert Gunter, 40, were both charged after a search of a Galloway home in July 2022.

Police searching an upstairs bedroom found a safe holding a mixture of over 3 ounces of fluorofentanyl, despropionyl fluorofentanyl, fluorophenethyl 4-ANPP and xylazine, the Prosecutor's Office said. They also found 10 packaged wax folds that contained a mixture of fluorofentanyl, fentanyl, phenethyl 4-ANPP and xylazine; a baggie containing about an ounce of methamphetamine; two digital scales; and documents with Ingrum's and Gunter's names on them inside the safe. They also found two handguns, ammunition and extended magazines.

Gunter pleaded guilty last month to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He remains in the Atlantic County jail. Prosecutors will seek a term of 10 years in prison with four years of parole ineligibility when he is sentenced next month.

Jalen Torres, of Galloway, also was charged with drug and firearms offenses after the search, but his charges were dismissed after Ingrum and Gunter pleaded guilty, the Prosecutor's Office said.