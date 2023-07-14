GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police arrested a township woman Friday who they say was behind a multistate elder fraud scheme.
About 10:35 a.m., officers searched a home on Pitney Road after Detective Tim Giberson was made aware of a potential scam in Texas in which an elderly victim sent a large sum of money to an address in Galloway, police said in a news release.
The investigation led to the discovery of multiple victims in multiple states, police said.
Police found about $360,000 in the home and determined the money to be the proceeds of the fraud scam.
Michelle Mendonca, 42, was charged with fraud, theft by deception and money laundering.
Police reminded residents to be cautious when solicited to send money over the phone or internet. Government agencies such as the IRS will never solicit monetary payments over the phone or by email and will never ask for payments to be made in cash.
