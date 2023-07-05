EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Buena Vista Township man was found to be driving while intoxicated when his car crashed into an oncoming vehicle Tuesday, injuring two people, police said.

Ryan Marsh was driving his 2014 Kia Sorento on Idlewood Avenue when he intentionally crossed into the opposite lane, striking a 2007 Nissan Murano, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Marsh drove away from the scene near Childs-Kirk Memorial Park, leaving the Murano's driver, Angie Cruz, of the township, and her passenger behind with serious injuries, police said.

Police responded to the crash about 8:45 p.m., tracking down Marsh, who was determined to be intoxicated.

Cruz and her passenger were brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City.

Marsh was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident, assault by auto, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury, being involved in a motor vehicle crash with serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle on a suspended license and throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer. He was brought to the Atlantic County jail.

An investigation into the accident continues. Witnesses are asked to call the police Traffic Safety Unit at 609-926-2661.