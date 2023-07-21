A former Ocean City police sergeant was sentenced to five years in prison for having a sexual relationship with a high school student, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Tyrone Rolls, 52, of Marmora in Upper Township, pleaded guilty March 2 to endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct. In addition to his five-year sentence, Rolls will join the Megan's Law sex offender registry, be barred from public employment and will be subject to parole supervision for life, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Rolls was initially charged April 7, 2021, and indicted Nov. 16, 2021, on two counts of official misconduct, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one of aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim.

The victim told authorities Rolls began the assaults when she was a 15-year-old Ocean City High School student. She told police the encounters occurred both in his police car and at his home, according to past reports. He also was accused of striking the victim.

Rolls had been recognized and awarded for his community work, and even received a key to the city from Mayor Jay Gillian.