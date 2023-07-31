LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The man and woman in an apparent murder-suicide early Saturday morning were a former married couple, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.
Detectives say Carl Schulz Jr., 52, shot his ex-wife, Kimberly Hoffman, 49, about 5 a.m., the Prosecutor's Office said Monday in a news release.
Schulz later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Hoffman called police about 5 a.m. Saturday, telling dispatchers she believed someone was breaking into her apartment on Whitemarsh Court. Responding officers found Hoffman with a gunshot wound to her face. A dead dog was also discovered shot in the residence.
Schulz was alive when police found him inside the residence.
Detectives learned Schulz shot both Hoffman and the animal before using the weapon on himself, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.