A Philadelphia family is "not managing at all" after an 8-year-old boy on a fishing trip with his father over the weekend died when the car he was sleeping in was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Javier Velez died early Sunday morning in the crash on the White Horse Pike in Absecon. He enjoyed basketball, soccer, drawing and riding his bike, and loved fishing trips with his dad, doing so in the hours before the crash that claimed his life.

"He liked helping everybody," the boy's mother, Kaylah Smith, 27, said through tears and a cracking voice Tuesday. "He liked being home with his parents."

The home-schooled child spent hours at a bridge along the pike fishing with his father, Orlando Velez, on Sunday morning.

While he slept in his father's 1995 red Honda shortly before 3:30 a.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Edward Johnston, 25, of Egg Harbor City, left the highway, striking the car with the sleeping child in it.

Johnston was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday. He was processed and released by city police to his mother, which is standard in all DUI cases, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The investigation is ongoing, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Absecon police Chief JR Laughlin could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

The Honda was parked several feet from an abandoned gas station before the on-ramp to Delilah Road and near a bridge where Smith said Orlando Velez, Javier Velez and the child's 3-year-old brother were fishing.

Needing relief from what Smith said are unsafe neighborhoods in Philadelphia, they've driven to the same location to fish for years, sometimes even bringing a tent with them.

The trio had been at the crash site on the pike since about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Smith said.

Javier Velez was peculiarly tired that morning, but he often stays awake throughout the night to enjoy the time with his father, Smith said. He had decided to take a nap in the car and wanted his father to wake him when he was ready to return to their home in north Philadelphia.

The car was parked feet from the bridge along the pike's shoulder. While Javier slept, his father was gathering fishing gear from the bridge. Facing away from his car, Orlando Velez heard the crash, turning toward the scene and running for his son, Smith said.

"He just heard the biggest boom, and my son was trapped in the car," Smith said. "They couldn't get him out, and then when they got him out, they couldn't wake him up."

Javier's 3-year-old brother was in the car minutes before the collision, Smith said, fearing she could have lost two children in the crash.

"If that man did not get behind that wheel, my kid would have been home in the next 30 minutes before that happened," Smith said.

A GoFundMe page in memory of Javier had raised about $17,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. Donations would be used to cover funeral expenses, while the remainder would go toward his family, the page states.