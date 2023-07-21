A former civilian employee of the Atlantic City Police Department was indicted Thursday on charges she cost the city more than $3,000 through falsified timesheets.
Suzanne Ricketts, 43, of Pleasantville, is charged with official misconduct, theft by deception and computer crimes, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Ricketts faces up to 10 years in prison and a lifetime ban from public service employment if convicted, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Atlantic City police began investigating Ricketts in 2020 after noticing discrepancies on her timesheets.
By reviewing surveillance and computer systems, investigators discovered differences between the times Rickets was physically at the police station and what was listed in the payroll system, of which she was in charge.
The probe found more than 174 unaccounted-for hours, the Prosecutor's Office said.
