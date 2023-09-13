An Atlantic City man who admitted having a handgun on him while distributing drugs was sentenced to five years in prison Monday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Elijah Harris, 24, was sentenced on a charge of unlawful possession of a handgun. Under the terms of his plea agreement, he will be ineligible for parole for 3½ years.
Harris admitted possessing a handgun in his backpack, along with drugs he intended to distribute, when he was arrested May 27, 2022, on Florida Avenue, the Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a news release. He pleaded guilty last month.
Harris’ co-defendant, Xavier Martin, was arrested as part of the same investigation and was sentenced on a separate handgun charge earlier this year, the Prosecutor's Office said.
