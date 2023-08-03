EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for the driver of an overturned vehicle found on the front lawn of a home in the township.
About midnight Wednesday, police responded to West Jersey Avenue for a report of an unoccupied vehicle. Police found the 2017 Honda Pilot and determined it to be stolen from AAMCO Transmissions & Total Car Care on the Black Horse Pike.
An investigation determined the stolen Pilot left the road, struck a post and rolled over and struck a tree before coming to rest on the property. The driver fled prior to police arriving.
K-9 Officer Christopher Berry and partner Deebo searched for the driver. Property and biological evidence were collected from the vehicle and are pending further analysis, police said. Charges are also pending.
Officer Kevin Brady is investigating.
