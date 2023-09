EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Pleasantville girl was arrested after she allegedly assaulted a police officer and a school security guard at a high school football game Thursday night.

The girl, whose name was withheld because she is a minor, was involved in a dispute with other teenagers and young adults at the game between Absegami and Egg Harbor Township, police said Friday in a news release.

She was charged with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer. Police said additional charges were pending.

She was released to a parent/guardian.

Police said none of the people involved in the incident were students of either Egg Harbor Township or Absegami high schools.

Officer Robert Moran was treated by medical personnel at the scene and later at a hospital. An Egg Harbor Township High School security officer was also injured, police said.

"Any disorderly behavior by anyone at our school events will not be tolerated, and those persons engaged in such conduct will be dealt with swiftly," police Chief Frederick Spano said.

Egg Harbor Township High School Hosts Absegami High School Football