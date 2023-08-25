MAYS LANDING — A woman faces 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that she coerced her victim into a business investment that resulted in financial losses.

Prosecutors say actions by Wei Song, 59, of Egg Harbor Township, resulted in over $600,000 in losses and more than $75,000 in identity theft damages.

Song, who allegedly conspired with Botao Liu, pleaded guilty to first-degree money laundering and second-degree identity theft, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. She will be ineligible for parole for seven and a half years as part of the agreement.

Liu's case is still in the courts, prosecutors said.

Galloway Township police investigated the case. Township police said they discovered Song also wrote millions of dollars in fraudulent checks and incurred more than $3 million in identity theft losses.

Song and Liu frequently moved but are last known to have lived in Egg Harbor Township, with Song often using the aliases Coco Li, Min Wang and Juny Li, police said.

Both Song and Liu were arrested in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, last year on active warrants and were returned to New Jersey, where they were brought to Atlantic County jail. They were indicted for their charges last November.

Song is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 19, prosecutors said.