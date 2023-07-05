EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A fight between neighbors at a mobile home park led to a man assaulting an officer called to the scene, police said Wednesday.
Rene DeJesus, 59, attacked Sgt. Michael Keeping at the Tilton Terrace Mobile Park after being involved in a fight Tuesday, police said in a news release.
DeJesus was charged with disorderly conduct, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and aggravated assault. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Keeping was called to the park at 8:58 p.m. after the dispute was reported. He encountered DeJesus, who was "shouting and acting disorderly" in the street, police said.
After threatening Keeping, DeJesus punched him. He then grabbed an ornamental rock and a metal bird feeder, using both as weapons against the officer, police said.
DeJesus retrieved his pit bull from his home, charging again at Keeping. The animal didn't harm Keeping, but DeJesus tried assaulting the officer again before he was arrested, police said.
