EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A local man was arrested for simple assault Tuesday, one day after he was released from jail on charges that he fought a police officer last week.
Rene DeJesus, 59, is charged with simple assault, police said in a news release.
Last week, DeJesus was accused of assaulting an officer by punching him and using a metal bird feeder and rock to attack him.
DeJesus was arrested Tuesday following reports of an assault at the Tilton Terrace mobile park about 12:45 a.m. He was brought back to the Atlantic County jail.
Police were called to the same park at 8:58 p.m. July 4. Sgt. Michael Keeping engaged DeJesus, who was "shouting and acting disorderly" in the street, police said then.
After threatening Keeping, DeJesus punched him. He then grabbed an ornamental rock and a metal bird feeder, using both as weapons against the officer, police said.
DeJesus retrieved his pit bull from his home, charging again at Keeping. The animal didn't harm Keeping, but DeJesus tried assaulting the officer again before he was arrested, police said.
