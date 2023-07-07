Three Egg Harbor Township residents were indicted Thursday after authorities say they abandoned two dogs in a wooded area earlier this year.
Derek Hardy, 58, Lassale Hardy, 56, and Shak Balayet, 51, each face two counts of third-degree animal cruelty, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.
The trio were charged after one dead dog and another barely alive were found in the woods off Wilburforce Avenue on May 10. Both dogs were tied to a tree and had been there for at least a week, the Prosecutor's Office said.
In a post on Facebook, the Humane Society of Atlantic County said the surviving dog's nylon collar had to be cut off, and the chain collar was partially embedded in its neck.
People are also reading…
The rescued dog has since been adopted, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.